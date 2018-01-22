× OU Running Back Abdul Adams Transfers to Syracuse

Oklahoma running back Abdul Adams has transferred to Syracuse University.

Syracuse made the announcement on Monday.

Adams found his playing time decrease late in the season, with Rodney Anderson and Trey Sermon getting the bulk of the carries.

Adams will have to sit out the 2018 season as a transfer, then will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Adams is from Landover, Maryland, and had 542 yards rushing on 59 carries last season, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run against Baylor.