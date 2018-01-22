× Report: Georgia coordinator Shane Beamer to join OU coaching staff

NORMAN, Okla – A new face may be joining the Sooners’ coaching staff next season.

There are multiple reports out Monday that Georgia assistant coach Shane Beamer will join the coaching staff at Oklahoma, with ESPN reporting he will become assistant head coach for the offense.

Beamer has been the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach the last two seasons at Georgia, and is the son of former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer.

ESPN’s report says Beamer will be involved with head coach Lincoln Riley in preparing the offensive game plan and will also coach tight ends and H-backs.

Beamer also coached under Steve Spurrier at South Carolina, Phillip Fulmer at Tennessee, and Sylvester Croom at Mississippi State.