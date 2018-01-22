Representative files legislation inspired by Oklahoma girl

BETHANY, Okla. – Legislation that was inspired by a young Oklahoma girl has officially been filed.

On the Fourth of July, 10-year-old Cailey Kennedy was attending the Bethany Freedom Festival with her grandfather and was drawn to game stand that was giving away goldfish and iguanas as prizes.

Kennedy won a goldfish and named him Ripples. However, Kennedy only had Ripples for 10 hours before he died.

“He wasn’t moving. So, I quickly, I start freaking out and crying,” Kennedy told KFOR in September.

Kennedy said Ripples and his friends were being kept in cloudy water, and is worried about the condition of other animals at fairs.

“I find it cruel that animals are being treated this way,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy decided to write a letter to her legislators to stop pets being given away as prizes.

“Right now, it’s not the best situation for animals. It’s not the best situation for pets,” said Rep. Mickey Dollens.

Now, Dollens has introduced a bill that would make it illegal for someone to give a pet as a prize.

House Bill 2954, which is known as "Cailey's Law," prohibits pets to be used as a prize for drawings, lotteries, contests, sweepstakes or other games. It would also be illegal for a business to give away a pet in exchange for visiting a business.

It would not apply to pet stores if the award is connected with the sale of a pet or if the pet is given away or sold in connection with any agricultural, educational or vocational program sponsored or sanctioned by the State Department of Agriculture.

If you are found violating the law, the violator could face a misdemeanor charge and be forced to pay a $250 fine.