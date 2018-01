× Senate advances bill to reopen government

WASHINGTON – It looks like the government shutdown will end soon.

The Senate has advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8.

The shutdown began Saturday after a Republican measure that would have kept the government open until Feb. 16 failed to receive the necessary votes. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.

Moderates from both parties pressured leaders to end the shutdown and compromise.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats agreed to back the bill reopening government after he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to begin debating an immigration bill by Feb. 8.

The Senate vote was 81-18, well above the 60 votes needed. The Senate still must vote on final passage to send the bill to the House.