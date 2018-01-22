× Sooners Drop, Cowgirls Rise in Latest Polls

After two road losses in Big 12 play last week, Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team dropped out of the top ten in both major polls, while Oklahoma State’s women’s team rose in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Sooners fell to 12th in the AP poll, down eight spots from last week, and dropped to 11th in the coaches poll, down five spots from a week ago.

Oklahoma lost at Kansas State and at Oklahoma State in overtime last week.

Oklahoma State’s women moved up five spots to 19th in this week’s AP poll after wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma.