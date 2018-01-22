Veterinarians warning pet owners of dog flu

MIAMI, Fla. – While the flu is wreaking havoc on humans across the country, veterinarians are warning pet owners to be on the lookout for the dog flu.

According to several Veterinary Medical Associations, there is a serious case of dog flu being reported in at least five states.

Multiple strains of the dog flu have been reported in Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Missouri, Colorado, Washington and California, according to TODAY.

Canine influenza is a highly contagious viral infection that affects dogs and cats, leaving them with a fever, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing and lethargy.

Much like doctors, veterinarians suggest getting your four-legged friend vaccinated.

“What we do is advocate ‘herd immunity,’ where let’s just try to vaccinate as many individuals as possible, even if they’re healthy and don’t have the symptoms or signs,” Dr. Eric Bucki told WFLA.

Most dogs recover from the flu within two to three weeks. However, some pets may develop a secondary infection that can lead to a more severe illness and pneumonia.