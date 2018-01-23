12-year-old claims he was beaten, robbed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police would like to talk to one man after a 12-year-old says he was robbed outside a metro store.

The victim said he was inside the store near N.W. 10th & Whispering Oak Rd. when a stranger approached him and asked him for money.

He says he gave the man money then walked outside and got on his bike to go home. That’s when he claims the suspect chased him, finally catching up with him then knocking him off his bike and into the street.

The victim says the suspect began punching him repeatedly after he refused to give him his wallet.

He claims the suspect eventually got away with the black wallet. Inside was some money, a school I.D. and some pictures of the victim as a baby.

A witness at a nearby car wash said he saw the suspect chase the victim and knock him off his bike.

According to the police report, he said he thought the two were just playing at first until he heard the victim screaming and saw the suspect punch him multiple times.

The victim says the suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt with the hood up, gray pants and a black hat.

The witness described the suspect as a black male standing about 5’10”, weighing 150 pounds. He believed the suspect was around high school age or just a little bit older.

Police were able to get images from the store surveillance camera. They would like to talk to this man in connection to the crime.

If you recognize him or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.