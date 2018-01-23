1898 Tahlequah, OK needs a comic book hero and his name is ‘The Bobcat’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCADIA, OKLAHOMA -- It's been a quarter century since James Hostler first saw a huge bobcat cross his path on the way home from work.

"He would cross the road in the evening," he recalls.

He saw it several times after that, always around the same time in the same spot.

"I thought it was about the coolest thing I'd ever seen," he continues.

His own origin story begins with the dreamy kid who was always sneaking looks at his favorite comic books in school.

"Hulk and Justice League," he counts as favorites.

James was a pretty good writer too, but it wasn't until a couple of years ago that he finally sat down to create the world of 1898 Tahlequah; the junction of Old West, new Industrial Age, and Cherokee lore.

The character of The Bobcat fell right into place.

"It all came together," he says. "He's kind of like a Zorro character in a way, as a guardian of the people."

His true identity is Will Firemaker.

He's a half Cherokee half Irish blacksmith whose destiny as a crusader against evil is revealed to him by a huge bobcat.

James explains, "He has a relationship with The Great Cat which is a huge bobcat that the elders think will watch over the tribe."

The comic's first issue kind of presents the universe.

Hostler had an illustrator named Jim Mehsling draw the panels.

James, himself, couldn't way to get to work on Issue No. 2 now that he's set the stage.

"People love it," he says, "and this is just the beginning because the second issue is going to blow your mind."

Hostler is a member of the Cherokee Tribe.

His grand scheme, to make The Bobcat a more recognizable superhero, and to add more colorful pages to the comic book of Oklahoma history.

Hostler continues, "To promote the tribe, to promote the state, and to promote Native Americans in general."

A Kickstarter campaign to raise money for the release of The Bobcat Issue No. 2 is underway.

For more information go to http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/117503491/the-bobcat