5-year-old girl receives 16 doses of anti-venom after rattlesnake bite

AUSTIN, Texas – A 5-year-old Texas girl is recovering after she was bitten by a rattlesnake at a park.

Family members tell KXAN that 5-year-old Emily Oehler was playing at Longhorn Cavern State Park when a western diamondback rattlesnake bit her ankle.

“I just saw her flying around the corner and she was screaming, ‘Snake!'” said Alicia Oehler, Emily’s mother. “She ran so fast that her jacket flew off.”

Within minutes, Emily was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was quickly flown to Dell Children’s Medical Center and had to be treated with 16 doses of anti-venom.

“I’m just terrified. I hope that the anti-venom just takes, you know,” Alicia Oehler said.

Emily is doing well, but she is still in a lot of pain.