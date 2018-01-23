Body camera video to be released after inmate dies hours after being arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Authorities are expected to release body camera video capturing police interactions with an inmate who died hours after he was arrested.

Marconia Kessee, 35, was arrested last Tuesday by the Norman Police Department for trespassing at Norman Regional Hospital. In a past interview with News 4, his uncle Michael Washington told us Kessee went in for a headache.

"I believe in my heart that he refused to leave because he wasn't treated and he felt that he needed more medication because his headache was still hurting him," Washington said. "He was given a death sentence, bottom line."

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed Kessee was treated and discharged but due to privacy laws, they would not comment any further. Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson said there was a disagreement over narcotics before Kessee was arrested by police and taken to jail. According to Sheriff Gibson, Kessee was moved to a padded cell after he allegedly tried to hurt himself.

He was later found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital where he died.

The Norman Police Department will release body camera video on Tuesday afternoon. A press conference regarding the department's interactions with Kessee is scheduled for 1:45 p.m.