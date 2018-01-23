CEO to address filthy hospital conditions at Midwest City hospital

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The CEO of AllianceHealth Midwest is slated to appear before the Midwest City Council to address sanitation concerns at the hospital.

On Thursday, News 4 brought you pictures inside the former Midwest City Regional hospital of mold and mildew in patient rooms and hallways, filthy bathrooms and unsanitary conditions in the kitchen – dishes pilled up, water puddling on the floor.

The OKC-County Health Department found seven violations in the food prep area alone.

The meeting is slated to start at 7 p.m., and questions will be taken from those attending.