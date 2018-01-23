× Deputies arrest Yukon man for allegedly sharing child pornography

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities arrested a Yukon man after they say he shared several files of child pornography with an undercover investigative computer.

Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say they received a download from a file sharing site and linked it back to 33-year-old Jeffery Holm.

Officials allege that Holm was sharing videos of girls under the age of 5 being raped by adults.

“Any time we see these types of videos and images being shared we’re immediately concerned the pornographer may go hands on with a child, if they haven’t already,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

On Friday, deputies executed a search warrant at Holm’s Yukon home, where they allegedly found two devices containing child pornography. Investigators realized that Holm had initiated a factory reset to remove the files from his device, but investigators were still able to find the images.

“This is a classic example of a child pornographer thinking they can defeat law enforcement’s ability to detect and recover their illegal and disturbing child porn activities. They need to know they’ll not only be caught and arrested, but exposed to the public as child pornographers by my office,” West said.

Holm was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography.