Oklahoma woman recounts heavenly encounter after horrific car wreck

MUSTANG, Okla. -- Every doctor will tell you, Denise Dickerson probably shouldn't be here.

“When she arrived in Amarillo, she was as close to death as you can get,“ Dr. Toby Risko, an orthopedic surgeon, said.

It was a brutal winter night in the Oklahoma panhandle when Denise saw a family trapped in a ditch.

She pulled over and loaded them in her car when another vehicle spun out of control.

“Going too fast for conditions and lost control and hit my car somewhere between 55 and 60 mph with me in between them,” Dickerson said.

Denise's lower body was crushed; almost every bone was shattered.

“The bones in my lower legs looked like saw dust,” Dickerson told News 4,

The mother of two had lost 90% of her blood and the nearest trauma center was hundreds of miles away.

“The report says the doctor had to revive me in the trauma room," Dickerson said. "And that's where the story gets interesting."

Denise claims she had a heavenly encounter that gave her a new, purpose driven life.

We hope you'll join us for a miraculous story of survival, and see why it's getting the attention of publishing companies and Hollywood.

“Heaven Can Wait" tonight at 10 p.m. on Oklahoma’s News 4.