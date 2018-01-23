One person in critical condition after four-vehicle collision in Norman; one man arrested 

NORMAN, Okla. – One person is in critical condition after a four-vehicle collision in Norman.

Police say it started with a traffic stop Monday around 9 a.m., when an officer witnessed a Ford F-150 run a stop sign and stoplight.

After the officer made contact with the driver, the driver drove away from the traffic stop. The officer then initiated a pursuit.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jimmy Hinson, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Rock Creek Road and Porter Avenue, “broadsiding a Ford Mustang that was traveling southbound on Porter.”

The collision pushed the Ford Mustang into a Toyota Tacoma that was also traveling southbound on Porter adjacent to the Ford Mustang and then into a Honda Civic stopped to turn westbound on Rock Creek Road.

Police say Hinson then attempted to run away from the scene.

After a short pursuit, an officer deployed his Taser and Hinson was taken into custody without further incident.

Hinson suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital before being transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Hinson had two outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to pay child support. He was also booked into on complaints of failure to stop for a stop sign, failure to stop for a stoplight, aggravated eluding of a peace officer, driving under suspension, no valid insurance, obstruction, and leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury collision.

The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 22-year-old Austin Shaw. He was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma has been identified as 53-year-old Brent Anderson. Anderson was transported the local hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries. His passenger, 54-year-old Revelyn Anderson, was also transported the local hospital where she was treated and released for minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic has been identified as 26-year-old Crystal Sheehy. Sheehy was transported to the hospital for precautionary purposes due to her pregnancy.

The intersection of Rock Creek Road and Porter Avenue was closed for approximately five hours while the scene was investigated.

The collision remains under investigation.