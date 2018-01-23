Police investigating alleged purse theft at Oklahoma City market

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are searching for two men who may know something about an alleged theft at a grocery store.

On Oct. 29, officers were called to the Saigon Taipei Asian Market, located in the 1600 block of S.W. 89th St., following a theft.

When police arrived, they learned that two men had allegedly taken an employee’s purse from behind the register at the market.

According to the police report, the victim didn’t know her purse was missing until several hours later.

Oklahoma City officers were able to review surveillance footage and are hoping to speak with two men who may know something about the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.