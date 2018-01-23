Rogers State student dies after being found unresponsive in residence hall

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma university is mourning the loss of a student after she was found unresponsive in one of the dorms.

Rogers State University says 28-year-old Rugina Irving died after she was found unresponsive in the hallway of a campus residence hall on Monday morning.

The medical examiner will be responsible for determining her exact cause of death, but officials say it didn’t appear as if she suffered any physical trauma.

Irving was pursuing a bachelor of fine arts at Rogers State University after transferring to the university in 2016.

“RSU mourns the loss of Rugina Irving, an RSU junior from Vinita, who died after she was found unresponsive in the hallway of a campus residence hall on Monday morning. The state medical examiner will be determining the cause of death, but there were no signs of physical trauma, according to RSU Police. Irving, 28, was pursuing a bachelor of fine arts at RSU, where she lived on campus after transferring to the university in 2016. University officials met with the family on Monday afternoon at a Claremore hospital. Our hearts go out to Rugina’s family in their time of loss, as well as those at RSU who knew her as a student and a friend,” RSU said in a statement.