× Russell Westbrook Selected as All-Star Reserve

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was selected by NBA coaches as a reserve from the Western Conference on Tuesday.

Westbrook will be playing in his seventh NBA All-Star game and has twice been named All-Star Game MVP.

Westbrook was one of seven reserves picked from the Western Conference, and will go into a pool, with captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry selecting starters and reserves to be on their team.

Westbrook was the only Thunder player selected as either a starter or reserve.

The NBA All-Star Game is February 18 in Los Angeles.