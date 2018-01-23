Beautiful weather to continue through the week

Russell Westbrook Selected as All-Star Reserve

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was selected by NBA coaches as a reserve from the Western Conference on Tuesday.

Westbrook will be playing in his seventh NBA All-Star game and has twice been named All-Star Game MVP.

Westbrook was one of seven reserves picked from the  Western Conference, and will go into a pool, with captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry selecting starters and reserves to be on their team.

Westbrook was the only Thunder player selected as either a starter or reserve.

The NBA All-Star Game is February 18 in Los  Angeles.