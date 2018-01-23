Skydiver dies after landing on roof of California home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRIS, Calif. - A skydiver in California has died after he landed on the roof of a home.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters were called to a home in Perris after witnesses reported seeing a skydiver in distress.

Witnesses told KTLA that the skydiver's parachute never deployed, sending him barreling toward their homes.

"No movement at all, his head was down, neck down, arms just flailing around," said Ali Muhassen, who said he believed the skydiver was unconscious.

Initially, Muhassen thought the skydiver would land in his backyard. However, the man's emergency chute opened just moments before he landed on his neighbor's roof.

"I guess his emergency chute deployed and it kind of picked him up a little bit and it took him to the house behind us," he said.

Sadly, officials say the man did not survive his injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not respond to KTLA's request for comment due to the federal government shutdown.