Sooners Upset 5th-Ranked Kansas in Norman

Oklahoma made some clutch plays late and rallied to beat 5th-ranked Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Christian James and Brady Manek both made 3-pointers off assists from Trae Young in the final 70 seconds of the game, turning a one-point deficit into a five point lead that turned out to be the final margin.

Oklahoma had to rally in the second half, trailing by as many as 10 points midway through the period.

The Sooners shot 52 percent from the field in the second half, and took advantage of poor Jayhawk free throw shooting.

Kansas was just 1-of-7 from the free throw line in the second half, all by Udoka Azubuike, and were 6-of-14 from the stripe for the game.

The game featured four ties and eight lead changes.

The Sooners were led by Young, who had 26 points on 7-of-9 shooting and added 9 assists.

James had 15 points and hit three 3-pointers, while Manek had 14 points and 7 rebounds.

The win ended a four-game losing streak for Oklahoma against Kansas.

The Sooners improved to 15-4 overall, 5-3 in Big 12 play, and just one game behind the first place Jayhawks in the conference standings.

Oklahoma steps out of conference to play at Alabama on Saturday at 1:15 pm.