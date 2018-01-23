‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ to occur next week

Stargazers in North America are gearing up for a special phenomenon later this month.

According to NASA, a ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ is expected to occur during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Experts say the second full moon of January, which is known as a blue moon, will become totally eclipsed. The event will also occur near the point when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, making it a ‘supermoon.’

According to SPACE, this will be the first time in over 150 years that a total lunar eclipse will coincide with a Blue Moon in North America.

Experts say the best spots to view the ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ are Alaska and Hawaii. However, residents along the west coast will have a good view as well. For the rest of North America, the eclipse will still be in progress when the moon sets.

“Weather permitting, the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii will have a spectacular view of totality from start to finish,” said Gordon Johnston, program executive and lunar blogger at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Unfortunately, eclipse viewing will be more challenging in the Eastern time zone. The eclipse begins at 5:51 AM ET, as the Moon is about to set in the western sky, and the sky is getting lighter in the east.”

For those of us in the Central time zone, views will be better. At 4:51 a.m., the lighter part of Earth’s shadow will touch the moon. By about 6:15 a.m., the Earth’s reddish shadow will be clearly noticeable on the moon.

“Again, you’ll have more success if you can go to a high place with a clear view to the West,” Johnston said.