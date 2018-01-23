Texas Tech Rallies to Beat Cowboys in Lubbock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State appeared on their way to a second straight win in Lubbock on Tuesday night, but couldn't hold a 15-point lead, as 18th-ranked Texas Tech beat the Cowboys 75-70.

Texas Tech shot 54 percent from the field in the second half, outscoring OSU 50-33 after halftime to come from behind and win.

The Red Raiders hit 10 three-pointers and forced 20 Cowboy turnovers.

Oklahoma State was led by Jeffrey Carroll, who had 16 points but also four turnovers.

Kendall Smith had 11 points and Lindy Waters 10 for the Cowboys.

Texas Tech got a pair of big games from Keenan Evans and Jarrett Culver, who had 26 points and 25 points, respectively.

Evans hit three 3-pointers and Culver four from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma State drops to 13-7 overall, 3-5 in Big 12 play, and are still winless on the road this season.

The Cowboys next will play at Arkansas on Saturday at 5:00 pm in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.