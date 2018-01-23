“They’re the worst wildlife that we have here,” Fight against wild hogs makes progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture announced progress in its fight against wild hogs.

“We’ve increased that number in six years, 13 times,” said Jim Reese, Secretary of Agriculture.

In 2011, just over 2,400 hogs were eliminated, compared to just more than 32,000 in 2017.

“If I could eliminate every feral swine in Oklahoma, I’d do it in a heartbeat because in my opinion, they’re the worst wildlife that we have here," said State Veterinarian Rod Hall.

The success in recent years has been mostly due to new methods of capture, such as the BoarBuster, which is a remote-controlled cage that drops down on boars.

The department also addressed the issue of chemical elimination, which has been approved in other states. The poison is known as Warfarin.

“I think we’re worried about it,” said Hall. “Definitely, the Warfarin thing can kill other animals. So, we’re concerned about it in the feeders.”

Hall also says the use of the poison isn’t as efficient as traps.

“It’s just too hard to control unless the people who are manufacturing that are able to find a better way of administering it. I think it’s going to be difficult for us to approve its use here,” he said.