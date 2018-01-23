× Thunder Survive Nets Upset Bid for Fifth Straight Win

Russell Westbrook scored on a layup with 3 seconds remaining to give the Oklahoma City Thunder the go-ahead basket as OKC rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-108 at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

The Thunder had to survive one final 3-point attempt by Spencer Dinwiddie at the buzzer, which fell short, completing the OKC comeback.

The Thunder trailed by double digits several times, including by 11 after three quarters.

Raymond Felton sparked OKC by scoring 10 straight Thunder points early in the fourth quarter, and the lead started going back and forth after that.

Felton finished with 14 points off the bench.

Westbrook led all scorers with 32 points, while Paul George had 28.

Carmelo Anthony was the only other Thunder player to score in double digits with 10.

OKC survived an onslaught of Brooklyn three-pointers.

The Nets were 16-for-38 from three-point range, with seven different players hitting from beyond the arc, including a 5-for-5 night from Joe Harris, who led the Nets with 19 points off the bench.

The Thunder committed just four turnovers in the game to get their fifth straight win and improve to 27-20.

OKC wraps up their two-game homestand Thursday night when they host Washington and former coach Scott Brooks at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.