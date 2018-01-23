Yukon woman sentenced to prison for stealing more than $450k from union’s welfare fund

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Yukon woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $450,000 from the Oklahoma Operating Engineers Welfare Plan.

According to charges filed on June 12, 2017, 51-year-old Susan Tyson worked as a bookkeeper in Oklahoma City for Zenith American Solutions, Inc., a company that managed assets owned by the Oklahoma Operating Engineers Welfare Plan.

This plan provided health and welfare benefits to participants whose employers contributed money under collective bargaining agreements with Local Union 627 of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

Between July 2014 and January 2017, Tyson “used her position to make 33 transfers, totaling $467,352.43, from the Plan’s bank account to her personal bank accounts.”

She also submitted duplicate invoices from Plan vendors SavRX and CVS CareMark to hide her fraud.

Tyson pleaded guilty to the charges June 26, 2017.

Tuesday, Tyson was sentenced to 36 months in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

She was also ordered to pay full restitution.