STILLWATER, Okla. – A 3-month-old infant died after being found unresponsive at a Stillwater day care.

On Jan. 23rd, police were called to the Super Kids Learning Center in Stillwater on reports of an infant not breathing.

The 3-month-old girl was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Stillwater police and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death.

No other information has been released at this time.