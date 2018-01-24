Change to pet ordinance in Shawnee creating controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - A change to an ordinance left some pet owners in Shawnee confused and concerned.

The ordinance used to limit an owner to two dogs that weren't spayed or neutered. And the limit was three for fixed dogs.

Now, those numbers apply to an entire household.

“The way it used to read was like, if there was five people living in that house, each person could have two," said Corp. Vivian Lozano with Shawnee Police.

The change is a concern for dog owner Kimberly Bowser.

“Well, I have three dogs. And actually, all three of them are not altered," said Bowser. "And I don’t even know a local place around Shawnee that does some lower-end spay and neuter for lower income people.”

Those who want to have more than two or three must get a kennel license.

As for cats, a household can have three if they aren't spayed or neutered, six if they are.

​As for enforcement, the city says it doesn't plan on actively seeking out and taking animals from violators, but fines are a possibility.