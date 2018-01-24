Classes canceled Thursday for students at Southeast High School due to damaged gas line

OKLAHOMA CITY – Classes have been canceled for students only at Southeast High School for Thursday, January 25.

All school staff will be asked to report to the MetroTech South Bryant Campus in the Automotive Conference Center.

Wednesday, construction crews damaged a gas line near Southeast High School which will require the gas be turned off for an extended period of time while repairs are made. This will impact the heat and hot water supply to the building.

District leaders have chosen to cancel classes for SEHS students tomorrow and will be relocating staff to Metro Tech’s South Bryant Campus.

District leaders will monitor progress on these repairs closely and will provide an update Thursday on when students might return.