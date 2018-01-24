× Detective wins lawsuit against Oklahoma City Police

OKLAHOMA CITY – An OKC police detective won a lawsuit and more than $200,000 in damages from the city in federal court Wednesday.

“This is not about being right, it’s about doing what’s right and standing up for yourself,” said Lt Phillip Williams.

The basis for the lawsuit started back in 2008. While investigating a large chop shop operation, Detective Williams uncovered evidence of police involvement -an OKCPD captain facilitating criminal efforts.

Williams brought that to the attention of his superiors, but after a internal affairs investigation by the OKCPD was conducted, he was told there was no wrong doing by the force.

When federal prosecutors asked him for his evidence, and he complied, that’s when the detective says the OKCPD started to blackball him.

The lawsuit documents more than 16 counts.

Williams says was placed on administrative leave without reason.

He says the OKCPD told other police forces to stay away from him.

Williams also says he was accused of insubordination and lying.

He claims he was the subject of a baseless internal affairs investigation and that he was assigned to work at a desk outside the police chief’s office as punishment.

Wednesday, Williams was awarded more than $210,000 in damages from the city and Police Chief Bill Citty.

“I only did this to clear my name, to do whats right and to try to ensure that this doesn’t happen to other officers down the line,” said Williams.

One of the big blackball complaints – Williams and his attorney Scott Adams were put under surveillance. Williams says the force thought he was feeding the prominent defense attorney information about other cases.

“I take it totally personal and I take it personal for Phil but more importantly, I think it says a lot about the rank and file police officers here in Oklahoma City. Upper management can’t do this to the officers and do it with impunity. I’m proud of Phil for standing up for himself and for all the other officers,” said Adams.

For the 24-year force vet, Williams says he’s just glad this 6-year court battle is over.

“Not the way you want to spend a fourth of your career,” he said.

The OKCPD declined to comment Wednesday on the decision.