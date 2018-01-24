× Graphic: Man accused of requesting pornographic picture of infant in exchange for drugs found guilty

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who is accused of requesting a woman send him a pornographic image of an infant in exchange for drugs was found guilty on multiple felony counts.

On Aug. 31, 2016, investigators in Pottawatomie County were contacted by Seminole County officials about a tip from DHS.

According to the probable cause affidavit, agents with the Secret Service found evidence of a crime between James Hampton Smith, 32, and Carmita Mae O’Bryant, 23.

Instant messages between the pair showed that O’Bryant was allegedly asking Smith for drugs “and told him that she would do anything to get them,” the affidavit claims.

At that point, investigators claim Smith told O’Bryant that he wanted a picture, asking if “she remembered what he had wanted before.”

Officers say that’s when O’Bryant allegedly sent him three pictures of the genitals of a 6-month-old female relative.

After receiving the tip from DHS, investigators questioned O’Bryant about the pictures.

The probable cause affidavit claims that during that interview, O’Bryant told investigators that she had sexually assaulted an 18-month-old boy while Smith ‘would watch’ and ‘masturbate.’

According to the Ada News, O’Bryant said Smith also sexually assaulted the toddler boy.

She also said that Smith “made her have sex with two different dogs.”

When investigators asked O’Bryant how she knew what Smith wanted, she said that “Smith had explained to her that a pet was a female infant child that he could keep for him to have sex with.”

O’Bryant pleaded guilty to manufacturing child pornography, sexual abuse of a child under age 12 and engaging in human trafficking in April 2017, according to the Ada News. She was sentenced to serve 20 years for the child pornography charge, 25 years for the sexual abuse of a child charge and 25 years for the engaging in human trafficking charge. All sentences will run concurrently.

Earlier this month, a jury found Smith guilty of manufacturing child pornography, child exploitation and engaging in human trafficking. The jury recommended Smith be sentenced to 20 years in prison for the child pornography charge, life in prison for the child exploitation charge, and 15 years for the engaging in human trafficking charge.

He will be formally sentenced on February 21.

According to the Seminole Police Department, Smith still faces charges in Seminole and Pontotoc counties for rape of a child under 12, bestiality, child molestation, and lewd acts/proposals to a child.