“I’ve met a lot of great people,” Woman praised for helping those in need

OKLAHOMA - You've head the saying that dynamite comes in small packages.

Well, this dynamite comes in the form of hope, zipping around in a little blue car delivering mattresses, furniture, and food.

And behind the wheel, a community servant. Her name's Danielle and Jaclyn nominated her for Pay It 4Ward.

"I nominated you because on Down On Your Luck Oklahoma, you're the one I see most often picking up for deliveries and delivering things to people," said Jaclyn.

Down On Your Luck is a Facebook group where a network of thousands of Oklahomans connect those in need with resources like jobs, rides to medical appointments, and baby diapers. The needs are endless. And at one time, Jaclyn was one of those in need.

"I got started because I saw that people needed help with food," Danielle said.

Danielle didn't have much money to spare but, where there's a will, there's a way.

"I figured, well, I have a car. It was less expensive for me to give a ride and spend some time to take a person to the food pantry than opposed to me trying to provide food for one family. And so with my little car, that's Orlando, I could fit three or four people in there at a time, and so I was able to help three or four households within a three hour period by just taking them to a food pantry," said Danielle.

Danielle found the group when she had an old but still working stove to give away. Down On Your Luck found it a new home and Danielle found a new calling.

"I've met a lot of great people. It's just mind boggling. And hopefully they'll be able to help people going forward," said Danielle.

Danielle plans on using the money for a local food pantry that also provides utility assistance as well as scholarships.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.