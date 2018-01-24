Man hit by car and left for dead; OKCPD search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A young man was hit by a car and left for dead Tuesday night. Now, his family and police are looking for the person responsible.

Richard Benoit Jr. was found lying in the street, unconscious and mangled just before midnight.

"Somebody calling in saying there’s a person lying in the middle of the road and they appear to have been hit by a car," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police. "When officers arrived, that’s exactly what it turned out to be."

He was crossing the street at MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 16th Street after leaving the convenience store.

Police don't have a suspect description, or even a description of the vehicle that hit him.

"How can somebody be so inhumane as to leave another human being lying in the middle of the road, whether dead or alive? How?" said Richard's mother, Julie Parkison.

She said she didn't know if he was going to survive as she raced to the hospital to her child's side.

"They weren’t for sure if he was going to make it or not because the priest was coming in," she said.

She said he's in critical condition at OU Med. He has a broken pelvis and his internal bleeding is under control. He's had a traumatic brain injury and has not woken up.

"His face is so swollen, I don’t even know if he could open his eyes even if he tried,' said his older brother, Tyler O'Neal.

His family, crushed, for the youngest son they said is smart, compassionate, and working on improving his life.

"If anybody was hurt, he'd be the first one there to help," Julie said.

"Trying to do better for himself and then something like this happens," Tyler said.

Now, they're staying by his side, praying every moment for his recovery, and hoping someone with information will come forward.

"Justice will be served one way or the other. Karma will get you one way or the other," Julie said.