× McLoud man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly tying woman up

MCLOUD, Okla. – A McLoud man was arrested after he allegedly tied a woman up and held her against her will.

Tuesday morning, authorities in Pottawatomie County were alerted to reports of a kidnapping.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, a woman had gone to visit Thomas Andrew Phipps, 32, at his home when things became violent.

Phipps allegedly used zip ties to tie the woman’s hands and feet to the bed.

He then allegedly pulled out a BB gun and threatened her.

Eventually, officials say she was able to escape from the restraints and run for help.

Phipps was later arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, Phipps is a registered sex offender in Pottawatomie County.