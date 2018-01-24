× OKC police searching for endangered 4-month-old; Warrant issued for mother’s arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered child.

Police are looking for four-month-old Tamar Kelley who was last seen with her mother, Leanne Kelly, 35, in northeast Oklahoma City Tuesday.

Authorities say there is a DHS pick-up order for Tamar Kelley.

Leanne Kelly has a warrant out for her arrest on a charge of child stealing.

If you know anything or their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.