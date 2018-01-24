× Oklahoma teenager dies from injuries after rollover crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma teenager has died following an accident in Johnston County.

Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to Bromide Rd., just east of Will Rd., following reports of an accident.

Investigators say 48-year-old Richard Robertson was driving a 2007 Toyota in the westbound lanes when his car left the road and hit an embankment. Officials say the Toyota rolled one and half times before coming to rest.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 21-year-old passenger and a 16-year-old passenger were both rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital with head and internal trunk injuries.

Sadly, the teenager died early Wednesday morning.

According to the trooper’s report, investigators believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.