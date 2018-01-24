Police seeking more information about Oklahoma City man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – A month after a man was found dead inside an Oklahoma City apartment, police are hoping to speak with a woman who may know something about his murder.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, officers were called to an apartment near S.W. 59th and May Ave. after receiving reports of a body being found inside a unit.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the body of 47-year-old Curt Haeffner.

Although investigators didn’t go into detail about Haeffner’s death, they say he suffered some injuries that were consistent with a homicide.

Over a month later, no arrests have been made in the case.

Now, homicide investigators are hoping to speak with a woman who may have information about Haeffner’s death.

Police say 35-year-old Virginia Gonzales is not listed as a suspect in the case, but may have information they need to solve the crime.

If you have any information that could help police with the investigation, please call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405)297-1200.