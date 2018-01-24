Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Oklahoma man
ALTUS, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old Oklahoma man.
Robert Reid was last seen around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of Ridgecrest in Altus.
Reid left Altus to pick up someone in Hollis, but he never arrived.
His vehicle is a white 2010 Dodge Caravan with Oklahoma tag E77894.
If you know of Reid’s whereabouts, contact authorities.
No other information has been released at this time.
34.637765 -99.334044