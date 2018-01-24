Toddler drowns after being left with 3-year-old sister in bathtub

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities say a 14-month-old girl is dead after she drowned in the bathtub of her home on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators say the toddler was found unresponsive and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officials tell WJXT that the toddler was left alone with her 3-year-old sister in a bathtub at their Nassau County home. When the girls’ mother returned to the bathroom, the younger child was face down in the water.

“She stepped out of the room for just a few minutes, and when she came back, the smaller child was under water,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper.

The mother is being questioned after investigators allegedly found ‘deplorable’ conditions inside the home. However, there is no word on whether any charges will be filed in the case.