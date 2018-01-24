Traffic alert: 2nd St. in Edmond closed in both directions following crash

EDMOND, Okla. – Drivers in Edmond may need to find another route home following an accident involving multiple vehicles.

Around 5 p.m., officials in Edmond said that 2nd St., east of I-35, would be closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle accident.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department tell KFOR that one person was killed and the wreck, and three others were injured.

At this point, it is not known the extent of the victims’ injuries.

However, a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Officials say that the road will be closed for several hours Wednesday evening.