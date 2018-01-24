Truck transporting elephants stalls on Oklahoma highway

EUFAULA, Okla. – A truck transporting elephants stalled on an Oklahoma Highway Wednesday afternoon.
The elephants had to be transferred off the stalled truck to another.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the incident blocked the outside lane of US 69 Highway northbound, just north of Eufaula.
ELEPHANTS! That’s right, being transferred off of a stalled truck to another. Outside lane blocked. US 69 Hwy northbound north of Eufaula. pic.twitter.com/QTxmU8J6vy
— Trp. Dwight Durant (@TrpDurant) January 24, 2018