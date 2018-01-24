Beautiful weather to continue through the week

Truck transporting elephants stalls on Oklahoma highway

Posted 3:12 pm, January 24, 2018, by

EUFAULA, Okla. – A truck transporting elephants stalled on an Oklahoma Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The elephants had to be transferred off the stalled truck to another.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the incident blocked the outside lane of US 69 Highway northbound, just north of Eufaula.