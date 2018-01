PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old has been arrested after a verbal threat was made at a Whitebead school.

Officials say the arrest came as a result of an investigation of a “verbal threat at Whitebead school.”

They also say no weapon is involved.

Authorities say parents, students and staff “should known the threat has been assessed and determined to be a verbal threat only.”

Deputies will be at the school Friday to ensure safety and security.