Braum’s opening new store in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – A new Braum’s in Edmond is expected to open soon as construction comes to a close.

The new store, located at 2624 Market Street in Edmond, will open its doors to the public on January 29 at 6:00 a.m.

The new store comes as the store at 1001 E. Danforth Rd will be closing to be torn down and rebuilt.

The Danforth store will close after business hours on January 28.

The new store on Market Street will host a Grand Opening celebration starting February 5 and will run through February 11.

During the week, scratch-to-win cards will be given out for a chance to win a free HD TV, gaming console, laptop computer, as well as free Braum’s food and merchandise. Customers must go inside to receive the scratch-to-win cards. Supplies are limited and will only be given out while supplies last.

On February 10, free kid cones will be handed out from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. inside the store. Kids must be 15 and under and accompanied by a parent. The offer is not available through the drive-thru.

The new location features a sleek and modern design with nearly 6,000 square feet, double drive-thru windows and seating for about 80 guests.

“The new layout and design brings a fresh feel to the stores and we are excited to add this location in Edmond,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO of the company. “We also plan to replace the old store on Danforth with a new, updated store.”

The new location brings the total Braum’s stores in operation to 277. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.