Crock-Pot releases statement ahead of heartbreaking ‘This Is Us’ episode

Fans of a popular NBC series are already grabbing the tissues to gear up for the next episode of the heartfelt show.

During Tuesday’s episode of ‘This Is Us,’ a popular cooking device is blamed for a devastating fire.

Jack and Rebecca’s neighbor gave them his old Crock-Pot, which he explained needed to be fiddled with but it still worked. While cleaning up the kitchen, Jack turns off the Crock-Pot, but it switched back on and ignited a dish towel.

A fire spread through the home and was headed upstairs at the end of the episode.

After the episode aired, fans were quick to turn their heartache toward Crock-Pot.

‘This Is Us’ creator Dan Fogelman sent out a tweet of his own, defending the company.

“Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs,” he wrote.

Now, Crock-Pot is speaking out.

“Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by last night’s episode of ‘This Is Us,’ and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s storyline. However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible.” “In addition, and most relevant to the concerns consumers are having after watching the recent ‘This Is Us’ episode, our Crock-Pot slow cookers are low current, low wattage (typically no more than 200 or 300 watts) appliances with self-regulating, heating elements. The product is designed to cook foods over a longer period of time at low temperatures and the switches connect to only 1 side of the power line voltage, so there is never a high voltage applied directly across our switches. The switches within our slow cookers are subjected to additional internal testing, which includes a Rotary Knob Endurance test, Rotary Knob Force Test and Flame Burning Test and constructed of self-extinguishing, flame resistant material.” “Our hope is that the team at NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ will help us in spreading factual information regarding our product’s safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain something they have continued to excel in we also feel they have a responsibility to inform. Just like many fans, we will be watching next week’s episode to see how Jack’s story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot.”

‘This Is Us’ will air on Sunday, Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl on NBC.