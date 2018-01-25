× Emergency crews respond after van rolls over into ditch near McLoud

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding after a van has rolled over into a ditch in Pottawatomie County.

The rollover crash was reported at about 5 p.m. on Thursday near the town of McLoud.

Traffic is being diverted in the area around Highway 102 and County Road 1070.

The driver of the van appeared to have been ejected into the ditch and then treated by crews on scene.

No other details are available at this time.