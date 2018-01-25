× Firefighters battle grass fire in Maud

MAUD, Okla. – Firefighters in one Oklahoma community were busy battling a grass fire on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., fire crews were called to a wildfire near the town of Maud.

In addition to battling the flames, firefighters also worked to keep the fire from spreading due to the strong winds.

The National Weather Service says a red flag warning is in effect from until 7 p.m. on Thursday because of the low humidity and the powerful winds.

Fire officials are asking residents to not burn anything, even if you have a valid permit. Also, do not discard cigarettes outdoors and be careful if you decide to cook outdoors.