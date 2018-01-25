× Health department: Two Oklahoma County residents die from the flu

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Health officials in Oklahoma County are warning residents about the dangers associated with the flu after two more patients died from the virus.

Experts with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that 417 people had to be hospitalized within the last week due to the flu virus, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,597.

“This year, we’ve had increased activity and Oklahoma was one of the first states to start experiencing more widespread activity,” said Dr. David Chansolme M.D, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Integris Health.

According to hospitalization numbers from the OSDH, residents in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties accounted for the most flu hospitalizations in the state.

Oklahoma County recorded 380 hospitalizations, while Tulsa County recorded 481 hospitalizations. The next closest county is Cleveland County, which recorded 137 hospitalizations this season.

According to statistics posted by the agency, this year’s flu numbers have easily surpassed the peak of last year’s flu season. So far, officials say that 74 people have died from the virus since September. Within the last week, two people have died from the flu. Officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say those two deaths occurred in Oklahoma County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you should be vigilant with washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes and mouth, get plenty of sleep and eat healthy to help give your immune system a boost. If you get sick, look out for severe aches and pains in your muscles and joints, notable fatigue and weakness, headaches, a sore throat, cough, exhaustion, mild congestion and a high fever. If you are experiencing those symptoms, call a doctor as soon as possible. Experts also say you should not go to work or school if you have a fever.