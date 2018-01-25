Epic surprise: Sweet 82-year-old speechless after In Your Corner team surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Our In Your Corner team just loves pulling off epic surprises.

On Wednesday morning, they were at it again, surprising 82 year-old Irene Smith with a brand new heat and air system.

She can't turn on her old, worn out unit because it's putting out carbon monoxide.

She hasn't had heat since before Christmas.

Irene had no idea what our team was up to and her reaction was priceless.

It left her speechless and tears.

See the In Your Corner team pull off the fun surprise Thursday at 10 p.m. on News 4.