Lawyer of principal says termination hearing has to do with retaliation

COYLE, Okla. – School board officials have fired a principal who has accused the district superintendent of retaliation.

Patrick Smith, district principal of Coyle Public Schools, was placed on administrative leave this fall. At a board hearing Thursday, Bryan Drummond, an attorney for superintendent Josh Sumrall said Smith failed to evaluate dozens of teachers.

The school district could stand to lose between $700,000 and $1.3 million in funding without proper evaluations, according to Drummond.

During opening statements, Smith’s attorney, Diane Vaughan, said the hearing on his employment had nothing to do with teacher evaluations and “everything to do with retaliation” by a “jaded superintendent.”

In October, there was a fight between Smith’s daughter, Peyton, and Sumrall’s son, Codie, during an FFA trip. Peyton was suspended for her part in the fight. Sumrall also filed a police report alleging a text message she sent to her friends was a legitimate threat to Codie’s life.

Smith and his family said Codie was not formally reprimanded for his part in the fight and claim Sumrall was being unfair and harsh with the punishment.

At Thursday’s hearing, Vaughan argued her client and Sumrall had a good working relationship prior to the October incident. She said it was only after, an investigation was launched into teacher evaluations.

Sumrall testified a teacher came forward in December, which led him to investigate.