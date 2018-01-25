× Loaded handgun, drug paraphernalia found inside backpack at Anadarko Middle School

ANADARKO, Okla. – Two juvenile males have been arrested after a handgun and drugs were found in a backpack inside Anadarko Middle School.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Anadarko Police Department received a call from Anadarko Middle School.

A school representative advised that a handgun and drug paraphernalia were found in a backpack inside the school.

Anadarko police arrived and determined there was no threat present at the school and that no students or staff were in danger.

The loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia were seized.

A 12-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested and transported to a juvenile facility.

The 12-year-old was charged with possessing a firearm on school property and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The 14-year-old was charged with possessing a firearm on school property.

Two K9 teams also conducted a thorough search of the school.

The K9 search resulted in a seizure of a small amount of narcotics and an additional arrest of a 13-year-old female student. She was charged with possession of marijuana.