New video board coming to OU’s Memorial Stadium

NORMAN, Okla. – With just one season its belt, the newly renovated football stadium at OU is getting another facelift.

Prior to the start of last season, the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium underwent major changes to the southern portion of the venue.

Crews worked to enclose the southern portion of the stadium, which resulted in additional seating, along with more bathrooms and concession stands.

Now, it looks like the renovations will continue during the off-season.

The OU Board of Regents recently approved the acquisition and installation of a new video board along the north end zone.

The installation is expected to begin in the spring and should be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

The video board, which will be 38 feet high and 62 feet wide, will be more than triple the size of the current video board.

More than triple the size, double the resolution & brightness. Regents approve new state-of-the-art video board in the north end zone to improve the fan experience at @OU_Football games.

Officials from the university say that the new board will be similar to what many Sooner fans saw at the Rose Bowl.