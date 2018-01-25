Officers searching for woman accused of stealing from clothing store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole money from a popular clothing store, and even tried to steal from an employee who was acting as a good Samaritan.

On Jan. 21, officers were called to the JCPenney store, located in the 1900 block of N.W. Expressway, following a disturbance.

According to the police report, the victim was closing down his register on the second floor when a woman brought a pair of jeans to him and asked if she could check out.

The victim told police that he was putting money back in the register when the alleged suspect grabbed his hand and said, “Give me the money or I’m gonna shoot you!”

The victim said he didn’t believe the woman, and attempted to push her hand away from the register. However, she was still able to grab some money before she ran away.

A manager at the store told officers that she had encountered the same woman a couple of days earlier. On Jan. 17, she says she was leaving work when she saw the woman crying in the JCPenney parking lot.

The alleged suspect told the manager that she couldn’t find her husband, so the manager decided to drive her home.

According to the police report, the manager says when she got to a home near N.E. 36th St. and Lottie, the suspect tried to steal her purse.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.